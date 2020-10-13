Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has handed over a communiqué issued by the youths demanding end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The governor who had met with the protesters on Tuesday morning, at the blocked entrance of State House of Assembly Complex, in which the aggrieved youths gave him their five-point demands from the government.

And the promised the protesters that he would meet with the President Muhammadu Buhari later in the days to discuss on the issue and delivered the youths’ communiqué to him.

As promised, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile on his Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile, later confirmed that the governor has met with President and delivered the communiqué

Akosile’s tweet read:”in fulfilment of his promise to the #ENDSARS protesters on Tuesday morning in Lago