Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the death of a person at a hospital where injured #EndSARS protesters are being treated.

The Governor had earlier said no death was recorded in the Tuesday night attack by soldiers on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area.

However, on his Tweeter account a few hours later, he posted:

‘Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss.

‘This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester.’