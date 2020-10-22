The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State on Thursday cautioned Nigerian youths, especially Lagos youths against destruction of lives and property accompanying #EndSARS protests.

The SDP, in a statement by its Lagos State Chairman and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Femi Olaniyi and Mr Obinna Obichukwu respectively, urged aggrieved youths to desist from all acts capable of endangering lives and property of the citizens.

The statement said: “There is no doubt that in the recent times the happenings in our political and governance spaces have actually caused political unrest both to the government and the governed.

“The party leadership commends the peaceful protest by the youth to demand better governance from our leaders and office holders.

“We, however, regret the unfortunate situation where miscreants and hoodlums have hijacked the peaceful exercise to unleash mayhem on the innocent and peaceful protesters and vandalising both private and public property.

“We, therefore, call on the members of our great party, the youths and Lagosians to please desist from any act that is capable of further endangering the lives and property of the citizens.”

The party called on the Federal and Lagos State Governments to urgently fish out those security personnel involved in the shooting of unarmed Nigerian youths at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

“We demand that they be tried and prosecuted according to the relevant laws and be made to face the law.

“We believe that the souls of our fallen youths and comrades are calling for justice and that justice is what we want and demand from the government.

“We, the party equally mourns and sympathises with the families of those that lost their loved ones in the struggle. Our prayers and thoughts are with you in this trying moment.

“We pray that almighty God will grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and as well grant their souls peaceful rest,” it said.

According to the statement, SDP is within this struggle for a better future and a country we can call our own. (NAN)