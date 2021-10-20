From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was uneasy calm in parts of Delta State on Wednesday following the presence of stern looking security agents in strategic places in an apparent move to forestall protest to commemorate one year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

It would be recalled that the nationwide #EndSARS protests targeted at ending brutality and human rights abuse by security agents, started from Ughelli area of Delta State in October, 2020.

There had been indications that a protest would break out to mark the anniversary as a result of agitations in some quarters over what was described as delay on the part of the state government in the implementation of the report of the Justice Tina Ogisi-led Judicial Panel of Enquiry that was set up to investigate cases of human rights abuses in the wake of the October 2020 uprising.

However, no protest was witnessed in Asaba, the state capital as heavily armed security agents manned strategic places.

Some roads in Warri, the commercial nerve center of the state were blocked with armoured tanks by operatives who diverted traffic to alternative routes.

A rights activist who spoke with Daily Sun in Asaba, said the protest was called off “because the state government met our demands.

“As we speak, the government has set up the committee for the protection of human rights, and has also approved the payment of compensation for victims of human rights abuse as recommended.

“That money, N102,450,000.00 has been approved for compensation, and any moment from now, they will begin payment.

“So, we are closely monitoring the situation. At the moment, everywhere is calm in Delta. Even people who came out this morning for regular exercise around the Cenotaph area in Asaba were asked to go back.”

Meanwhile, a handful of protesters were said to have defied the presence of security agents, and embarked on a peaceful street march in Ughelli.

