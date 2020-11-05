Founder and General Overseer of Bible Believing Mission, Abia State, Kingsley Innocent, has called on Nigerians to seek God’s intervention to put an end to the mindless killings and wanton destruction that is now trailing the EndSARS protests nationwide.

Speaking at the headquarters of the ministry in Aba, Innocent said this remained the only way to put an end to the crisis that has engulfed the country over the protests.

According to him, God led him to establish the ministry in 2010. And today, the ministry has the largest Christian congregation in Aba with the leading of the Holy Spirit.