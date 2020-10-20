Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Weird looking thugs suspected to be commercial drivers on Tuesday attacked protesters in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The hoodlums holding cutlasses, sticks and guns attacked the protesters around 12:45pm at Adebayo area of the state capital where they mounted blockades.

The hoodlums went on rampage to apparently display their anger on what they described as continued disruption of economic and social activities in the state capital city by the protesters.

The atmosphere was tensed as some of the protesters hit back while others who could not withstand the arm-wielding hoodlums ran for dear lives for safety.

Economic activities and vehicular movement in many areas were dampened as motorists, commuters and shop owners had fled the scene to escape being trapped.

Several people including the bystanders sustained varying degrees of injuries in the process.

When contacted, Spokesman for the Ekiti Police Command, Sunday Abutu, said he had not been briefed about the incident.