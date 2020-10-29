Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of South-East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other political, religious and traditional leaders, as well as representatives of youth bodies, commenced Thursday afternoon in Enugu.

Governors of the five states are in attendance with some members of the National Assembly in the meeting chaired by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The meeting was motivated by the security challenges posed by the recent protest by Nigerian youths tagged #EndSARS which turned violent in parts of the country especially the South East.

Several lives had been lost in the mindless destruction levied on the region by hoodlums. Over 25 police stations/divisions and many other public and private infrastructures have been destroyed in Enugu, Aba, Abakaliki, Onitsha, Ogidi and Nnewi among other places.

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of commercial banks were also vandalised and cash looted by the hoodlums.

Director of Communications of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Chief Mike Udah said a communique would be issued after the marathon meeting.