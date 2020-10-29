Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governors of the South East states and Igbo leaders on Thursday rose from a crucial meeting vowing to protect the region from any aggression.

At the meeting which held at the Enugu State Government House, they also vowed not to allow any further destruction of public and private property and killing of security agents and civilians.

The communiqué read at the end of the meeting by the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi reads in part, “We sympathise with all the victims families including the police and other security agencies including all those who lost their properties in the recent disturbances that followed the #EndSARS agitations.

“The South East will engage our youths to ensure a sustainable peace in the South East and a glorious future for our children

“Each state in the South East will set up fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the police, the army and other security agencies as well as civilians. That state Governors are committed to addressing the concerns of our young people that are peculiar to various states and will engage the federal government and their colleagues in other states to address the other issues that are national

“We advise all our youths that while our governors are working hard to meet their demands, the destruction of public and private properties and killing of security agents and civilians will never be allowed to continue. We therefore direct all Igbo, both in and outside Nigeria, to go about their businesses and should not participate in all form of unlawful protest and criminality.

“We offer to protect all ethnic groups living in the south east and we thank other parts of Nigeria for protecting our people in their areas.”