Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as Coalition of South East Peace Practitioners (SOEAPAT), have condemned the killings and destruction of property in Lagos State, by suspected hoodlums, as a result of the #NEndSARS protest.

In a statement, yesterday, the Zonal Chairman, Dr Obi Chibuzor and Legal Adviser, Barrister Amadi Ojukwu, described the destruction as wicked and uncalled for, stating that such act would further widen the poverty gap.

Chibuzor also appealed to the leadership of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to call the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to order; noting that his utterances would portray South-East region as troublemakers.

According to him, “We have watched with great concern the event that preceded the Lekki Tollgate shooting of innocents protesters by men of the Nigeria Army on Tuesday.

“This act is quite unprofessional, condemnable and regrettable. We call for urgent independent investigation to ascertain the motive and persons behind this act. Our heart are with all the families of those who lost their lives and those injured.

“We call on the federal and state governments to immediately take up the medical bills of the injured victims and compensate families who lost their loved ones where necessary.

“We wish to wholeheartedly condemn the senseless destruction of properties by some criminal elements who hijacked the protests by genuine protesters demanding for an end to SARS and police brutality and better life.

“This destruction is uncalled for and the most costly mistake made by these criminal elements in the 21st century.

“Almost every property that was destroyed will severely and negatively affect the livelihood of the masses they claim to be fighting for. So why the destruction?”

He added that, “If you are complaining of underdevelopment and bad governance,why then do you destroy properties and loot banks and business premises?

“This is so sad! Nigerian youths of good conscience must rise in unison and resist these criminals who are out to give the youths a bad name. It is will take sometime for the people to recover from this great loss in the mist the global pandemic.

“We want to also call on all Ndigbo worldwide to quickly begin to speak to some of our deviant youths to back down on their grievances before we are misconstrued as trouble makers when in the actual sense we are the victims.

“We stand here to state categorically that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must not be taken seriously. He is out to achieve popularity.

“While we must clearly state that our people have not been treated fairly in the past on so many national issues we must call for calm and understanding while we press our demands through legal means.”