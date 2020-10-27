Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Federal senators from the South-West are currently in Lagos to commiserate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of the State over the crisis that erupted last week as a result of the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had informed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday that the reconstruction of Lagos following the massive destruction unleashed by hoodlums who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protests would require about N1 trillion.

Apart from Gbajabiamila, who led House members to commiserate with the Lagos Governor, South-West Governors and Ministers from the region had also met with Mr Sanwo-Olu.

