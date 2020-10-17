Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The youth wing of the Igbo apex social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged politicians from the zone to speak out on the nationwide protest against the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu or risk losing support from the public on their 2023 ambitions.

According to a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the organisation, Chief Osmond Nkeoma, the politicians he said are required to rise against police brutality and alleged extrajudicial killings in the country. Their stand on the issue he added will prove that they are not against Ndigbo and as well showcase their legibility and credibility for future elections, especially in 2023. Similarly, the Ohanaeze youths equally want the southeast governors and their south south counterparts to declare their stand on the EndSARS protest, just like their colleagues in the north had already made their stand known to all by insisting on the SARS team. Nkeoma said “The Northern Governors Forum has within 48 hours of the disbandment of SARS made their stance known, we demand to know the stance of the Southern Governors also, more especially that of their South Eastern counterparts whom majority of their people are seeing as northern stooges.

“This is wonderful opportunity for them to prove that they are not anti-Igbo. As for our politicians, elders and supposed leaders who have chosen to be silent in the face of injustice to their children , the youths are watching. 2023 is by the corner. We will remember. “