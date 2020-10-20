Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has expressed dismay over the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protest across the country.

The NUJ, in a statement by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, also called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to end all acts against journalists in the country.

The NUJ said it agreed that the proper measures in addressing the grievances of the protesters have not been taken and suggested that President Buhari should come out and address Nigerians with a clear strategy on

how to tackle the grievances.

“Certainly, Mr President has not lost his voice? Nigerians are waiting as the nation sits on

a time bomb,” NUJ said.

“Nigerians, mainly the youth are protesting against Police brutality that had

characterised the operations of the dreaded Special Anti-Rubbery Squad (SARS) of the

Nigeria Police. The disbanded SARS was legendary in its abuse of human rights.

“Although the Inspector General of Police quickly disbanded SARS and substituted it with

the Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT), the protesters were not impressed. To

them, the haste with which SWAT was set up was a gimmick to thwart the agitation for

the complete reform of the police.

“We equally call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately end all acts of

impunity against Journalists. Specifically, we call for the unconditional release of Tom

Oga Uhia, Publisher of Power Steering Magazine. Tom Oga has been detained since

last week on the orders of Minister of State for Power, Godwin Jeddy Agba, for allegedly

defaming him. Since the Police are unable to take him to court all this while, his

continued detention further exposes the decay and impunity in the Police,” the NUJ also said.