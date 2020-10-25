Lukman Olabiyi
The Speaker of House Representative, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, South West Governors and Ministers from the region paid a condolence visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu and people of the state due crisis that erupted as a result of shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.
They identified with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, condemned burning down of some investments believed to be owned by him, including a Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspaper, among others.
The speaker, governors, ministers and House of Representatives members from Lagos called for a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s night attack which led to the mayhem .
Speaking on behalf of South West Governors, their chairman, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the incident as unfortunate occurrence, which had impacted negatively on the whole region.
“Récent development lives us with no other option than to believe that there may have been other reasons for the continued protests, well coordlnated and funded. The spread of fake news and videos, which followed an allegation of shooting by some soldiers with which claimed heavy casualty figure at the Lekki Toll Gate, Victoria Island, Lagos, is primarily responsible for the subsequent loss of lives and property.
“We commiserate with the families of victims of violence across Lagos State and slain policemen. We pray that the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear these avoidable losses. We also note, with much pain and sadness, the vast and spreading destruction of property belonging to notable individuals and vestiges of our collective patrimony and pride. We commiserate with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the sacrilege committed at his palace and condemn In no unmistakable tems the vile attack on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and destruction of businesses where it is believed he has interest, TVC, The Nation to mention a few”, he said .
Speaking further, Akeredolu expressed displeasure to the attitude of the mili on the issue, said, “We are particularly worried that 48 hours, after the unfortunate incident at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by persons adorning military fatigue, there has been no definitive statement from the military authorities on the incident. Our anxiety becomes heightened by the categorical denial of the Governor of Lagos State concerning the deployment. No governor has power to authorize deployment of military personnel in Nigeria”.
Preaching on peace and unity, the governors urged the youths from the region not to allow themselves to be used by the evil schemes of those who want to destroy their land.
Speaking on behalf of the House Representative members, Gbajabiamila disclosed that the state governor, Sanwo-Olu has informed him that it would cost
about a trillion naira to rebuild Lagos.
Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who also spoke on behalf of the ministers from the region also implored the youths not to allow themselves to be used as weapon of destruction.
All the South-West governors were present for Ogun and Osun states, all the ministers were present as well
Leave a Reply