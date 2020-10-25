The Speaker of House Representative, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, South West Governors and Ministers from the region paid a condolence visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu and people of the state due crisis that erupted as a result of shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

They identified with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, condemned burning down of some investments believed to be owned by him, including a Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspaper, among others.

The speaker, governors, ministers and House of Representatives members from Lagos called for a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s night attack which led to the mayhem .

Speaking on behalf of South West Governors, their chairman, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the incident as unfortunate occurrence, which had impacted negatively on the whole region.