Players of the Super Eagles have dismissed any plan to boycott the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month.
Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone in back to backAFCON 2021 qualifiers searching for a win to book their place in the next year’s showpiece but there are talks of a possible withdrawal of players from the game.
The talks were centered on the players showing solidarity with the #EndSARS movement which is meant to bring an end to police brutality in Nigeria. A menace that has claimed several lives.
Speaking with owngoalnigeria.com, two senior players of the team revealed that at no time did they held a zoom meeting about pulling out of the game even though some of them have fears of their personal security.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin as the venue for the game.
Leave a Reply