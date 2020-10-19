Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector -General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said the newly established Special

Weapon And Tactics(SWAT), would commence training Monday at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

The training according to IGP, is being organized in conjunction with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners.

Adamu who made this known in a statement assured that the new SWAT team would operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices. He also assured that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would be a member the new Tactical Team adding that the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven years working experience with clean service records.

Adamu in the statement signed by force public relations officer Frank Mba,further stated that the officers who have no pending disciplinary matters, record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

Mba statement reads: "The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has reaffirmed that the new Police Tactical Team will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices. In pursuant of the above objectives, the NPF is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners for the training of the Tactical Team.