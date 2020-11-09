Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), has petitioned the United Nations (UN), the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States over the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country, stating that the civil unrest was geared towards destabilising the country.

While addressing newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, CNG Spokesperson, Suleiman Abdulazeez, further accused the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of escalating the protest by allegedly instigating the burning and destruction of property belonging to some perceived foes.

Abdulazeez appealed to the international community to hold those who fueled the protest responsible by imposing “necessary international sanctions” to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We demand the United Nations to pronounce the #EndSARS protests as a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state and to hold all persons, groups or governments that insist on justifying them responsible by imposing necessary international sanctions on them.

“The UN should urgently proscribe the activities of IPOB all around the world and appropriately label it a terrorist organisation.

“We are also profoundly agitated that the global community continues to give a safe haven to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who again and again has called for war and genocide and whose propaganda, campaign and directives instigated Nigeria’s national security assets, killing of people of other regions, looting public and private properties and violating other Nigerians’ dignity and rights during these protest.

“We submit therefore that IPOB by its violent utterances and action against Nigeria and other Nigerian tribes in pursuit of political aims and targeting people based on their ethnicity and religion in ways that are clearly prohibited by relevant Nigerian legislation and international laws adequately qualifies as a terror outfit.

“We also call on the UN to support the Nigerian State’s recent application of the constitutional tools and other lawful and internationally practised methods of quelling violent protests that portend total breakdown of law and order.

“We call for international intervention to strengthen the effort of the Nigerian government as necessary because IPOB will likely resume to the Diaspora of Europe and America to continue inciting for violence and genocide like it did during the #EndSARS protests.

“We finally call on the UN to impression Nigeria’s international partners, particularly, the UK, USA, France, Germany, Israel and Canada to forbid their territories from being used by a terror group as platforms to incite and instigate war in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that foreign bodies “should monitor and control the activities of IPOB sympathisers currently resident across Europe and the US who are spewing speeches of hate and xenophobia via the social media and other means.”