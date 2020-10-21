Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

There was pandemonium yesterday in Enugu metropolis as residents ran helter skitter following the riotous movements of protesting youths along the major roads in the city.

Though the #EndSARS protest has been peaceful without any incident in the state, yesterday witnessed a different mood of protest that was without the fanfare that had trailed the exercise in state.

The protest yesterday according to eyewitness was not by the original #EndSARS protesters, as it brought in a degree of violence to it with the youths moving around the city, chasing away motorists from the roads, blocking the roads with anything at their disposal and making bonfire on the roads.

Human and vehicular movement vied to the streets with some colliding with the others in an attempt to escape harm.

Abakpa, New Haven and Ogui Road was worse hit as parents rushed to schools to pick their children, with some lamenting that they have not seen their wards as at press time.

One of the protesters who spoke to Daily Sun and who gave his name simply as Ejike said, “Why did they bring soldiers to kill Nigerian youths when we are protesting against police brutality? We are now ready to die, let them bring their army, 82 Division is just there let them come, we will occupy this place, we are not going anywhere.

“They sent their people to go and destroy the properties of Igbo people in Abuja and other northern states for a protest the whole Nigerian youths embarked upon. We are ready for them.”

Not even the intervention of the Enugu North Local Government Chairman, Hon. Emeka Onunze who came to appeal to them at Assembles Bus Stop Chime Avenue could make them live the road.

People had to trek long distances to their homes and destinations.