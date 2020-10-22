Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There is tension in Onitsha as EndSARS protesters shutdown economic activities in the commercial hub centre of Anambra State.

The protesters forced Main Market and other markets, schools, banks, parks, civil and public servants to closedown in support of the protest.

The tension started building last night when the suspected hoodlums attacked and killed a man in a Mosque at Main Market and wanted to set the mosque ablaze but the security operatives who responded promptly prevented further attack by shooting in the air to scare the hoodlums.

It was gathered that last night some hoodlums attacked some Hausa boys along Old Market road.

Also last night the protesters gathered at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) roundabout to conduct a candle night which lasted till dawn.

This morning as early as 7am the protesters started making bonfire in various roundabouts and junctions in the city. They also blocked major roads preventing flow of traffic which made the roads to be deserted.

The chairman of Onitsha Main Market Mr. Kenneth Onyeka when contacted said that they did not officially close market but due to what happened at the mosque last night which caused tension and anxiety.

“We did not announce closure of markets, but traders who came to market this morning due to fear decided to shut their shops. There were people running up and down in the market, so they decided to close their shops and went home.

Also the President of Bridgehead market Chief Sunday Obinze said that they opened for business in the morning but when they heard what was happening in Main Market they decided to shutdown their markets for safety.

He confirmed that River Niger bridge was not blocked, saying that there was flow of movement at the bridge.

There is no movement of human and vehicles in the city as all the parks at Upper Iweka were shutdown, travelers who came out in the morning to travel were stranded and went back to home in disappointment.

Some boys suspected to be hoodlums were moving with tricycles to ensure compliance and possibly to cause mayhem.

It was gathered that the some policemen who were stationed at DGGS to protect lives and property were stoned and pursued by suspected hoodlums.