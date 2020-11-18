As reactions continue to trail the EndSARS protest geared towards ending police brutality and human rights infringement, founder and General Overseer of Bible Believing Mission, Abia State, Pastor Kingsley Innocent, has made a clarion call to Nigerians to embrace peace and seek God’s intervention.

Speaking at the headquarters of the ministry in Aba, the cleric said spiritual transformation alongside physical justice remained the strategic way to put an end to the crisis that has engulfed the country over the protests.

“When we seek God’s face and embrace peace as a nation, there will be lasting solution to many of our problems, including this particular situation.”

He also urged Christians to engage God in prayer so that He could heal and restore peace and tranquility to the land.

“Nigeria is at cross road now. We need divine intervention, but the leadership of the country at all levels must first and foremost show honesty and capacity.You remember that the youths burst into warehouses where our leaders hoarded palliatives; could you imagine that? There is hunger in the land and this is due to unemployment of youths. After graduation nothing to engage in. The next alternative is to engage in crime because life must go on. The government should without delay consider seriously the demands of the protesters and promptly begin to implement them to avoid a repeat of what happened recently,” he said.