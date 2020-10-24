Mocks people spreading fake news about him

By Lukman Olabiyi

Former Lagos State Governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the recent looting and burning of properties in the state as an handshake beyond the elbow.

Tinubu who visited the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House Annex, Marina alongside his son, Seyi Tinubu for solidarity over the crisis that rocked the state following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, mocked those spreading the news that he ran to France.

He declared that, he still remains Jagaban and Asiwaju of Lagos

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Tinubu declared “I still remains Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban” , denied leaving the country as it was reported that he had absconded to France at the heat of the crisis.

Tinubu also said his son, Seyi was not kidnap nor did he pay any ransom to free him from captives

He told reporters that the purpose of his meeting with Sanwo-Olu was to ask him if he had ordered soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

The former Lagos governor said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

Tinubu has come under fire in the last few days over the Lekki incident as rampaging hoodlums burnt down investment reportedly linked with him including a Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspaper, Orientals Hotel and assets of the Lekki Concession Company, the managers of the toll gate.

Tinubu stressed the need for a thorough investigation into Tuesday night attack.

In his words while responding to questions regarding the incident: “First, we have to segregate the calendar, those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, I think the Commission of Inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.

“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.”

Asked about his whereabouts in the past few days, Tinubu said, “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”