By Uche Usim, Abuja

Reeling from the wanton loss of property, the Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has appealed to Federal and State Governments to compensate their members whose businesses were either fractured or totally destroyed as a result of the recent EndSARS protest that erupted across the country.

The newly-elected president of the association, Mr Jamilu Abbas made the appeal at the inauguration ceremony of the new executive in Abuja on Sunday.

Abbas said it was a tough time for his members over the unfortunate incident of the EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums and led to huge destruction of properties of many traders.

According to him, adequate compensation for the loss would help the distraught traders bounce back and in turn boost the economy of the country.

He said: “I will like to reflect on the unfortunate incident which led to the loss of lives and properties of our members especially those in the southern part of the country.

“It is sad and so unfortunate for this kind of barbaric act to happen in this country for whatever reason. We do hope both Federal and State Governments will pay adequate compensation to the affected individuals.

“We also need to commend the effort of the Northern leaders and youth for their peaceful disposition as their conduct prevented reprisal attacks in the region”.

Abbas commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhar’s led administration for initiating various social economic intervention programmes.

He, however, decried that only a few of his members could benefit and appealed to the Federal Government to provide more intervention for his members.

The president reiterated his commitment and determination to work with government agencies concerned to ensure that more of his members benefit from intervention programmes.

He pledged to run an open door policy and work to justify the confidence reposed on him by members of the association across the country.

Abbas revealed that the association has commenced biometric registration of all its members in an effort to comply with current business realities..

The new executive officers inaugurated were, Alhaji Muhammad-Sani Kari as Deputy President North while Mrs Ebele Okafor would serve as Deputy President South and Mr Olakunle Johnson as National Secretary.

Others are Muhammad Labaran Abdulrahman as National Tresurer, Dr Sadiq Umar Awwal National Publicity Secretary and Alhaji Abubakar Sokoto was also inaugurated as Assistant National Secretary among others.