Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has relieved the Coordinators of Anuagata Development Centre, Mr Amos Ogbonnaya; Okposi Development Centre, Mr Jerry Okorie Ude and his Ohaozara East counterpart; Mrs Martha Nwankwo, of their appointments for alleged non commitment to the demands of their offices.

The three Development Centres are all in Ohaozara local government area of the State.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbla, the Governor also sacked his Special Assistant (SA) on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Mr Saint Nchekwube Aniakor.

The development comes a few days after hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protests attacked and destroyed the Uburu and Okposi police stations and some other public facilities in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State, as well as three other police stations and some street lights in Abakaliki metropolis.

The statement said the Governor took the decision because of his unflinching committee to addressing ‘prevailing security situation in the State’

The Governor also approved the nomination of the following persons as Acting Coordinators of the affected Development Centres with immediate effect.

The new appointees are: Mr Tochukwu Uzor, Anuagata Development Center; Mr Henry Ugochi Ovoke, Okposi Development Center, and Mr Ernest Okorie ,Ohaozara-East Development Centre.

Governor Umahi equally directed that his Special Assistant on Youths Empowerment, Mr Chidiebere Goodluck Egwu should take over as his new SA on Internal Security and Utility (Urban).

Dr Ugbala in the statement said the Governor ordered all the affected former officials of the government to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday October 26.