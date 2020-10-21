Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for an end to police brutality and abuses in the country.

Guterres, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, condemned the violent escalation in Lekki, Lagos on October 20, involving soldiers shooting at protesters, an incident which led to several injuries, though no deaths, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been recorded.

Guterres, however, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured speedy recovery.

He also called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable.

‘The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses. He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He calls on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable,’ Dujarric said.

Guterres further urged the security agencies to act at all times with maximum restraint, even as he called on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

‘The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution,’ Dujarric also said.