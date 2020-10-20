Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, has warned its nationals living in the country against dangers occasioned by the #EndSARS protest across the country.

Titled ‘Message for American Citizens – Demonstration Alert,’ the US Government said multiple demonstrations were ongoing across Nigeria, to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

The United States Embassy also said although most demonstrations were peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria warned.

The United States further directed its nationals to avoid the areas of the demonstrations, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, to keep a low profile, to be aware of their surroundings, even as it urged its nationals to monitor local media for updates.