Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As part of measures to respond to the demands of the youths in Imo State who joined their counterparts across the country in #EndSARS protests, Governor Hope Uzodinma announced on Saturday a N6 billion take-off fund for a youth empowerment programme in the State.

According to the Governor, who made the pronouncement in his third consecutive address to the citizens of the State, the gesture was in line with his earlier promise to alleviate the sufferings of youths in the State.

He explained that N2 billion of the N6 billion has been released for the immediate kickoff of the skills and acquisitions programme to be benefitted by five hundred thousand youths in the State, while the rest would be made available in the shortest possible time.

The Governor stated:

‘My esteemed Imo youths, you will recall that during my interface with you, I assured you of a dedicated empowerment package, as part of my administration’s determination to address your needs. I am glad to announce to you therefore that my government has approved an immediate release of a takeoff fund of two Billion naira out of six billion naira earmarked for an accelerated youth empowerment programme.

‘The two billion naira take off fund will be deployed for the training of the first batch of the beneficiaries of this scheme which will commerce next week

‘The programme will train in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Batches, an estimated number of Five Hundred Thousand, Imo youths in different skills acquisition programmes within the next two years, and provide them with start up capital to begin their own enterprises,’ Uzodinma explained.

The programme, known as the Imo State Special Youth Empowerment and Intervention Programme (IMYEIP), the Governor said, would be supervised by the State’s Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship. A training time table he added will be rolled out on Tuesday, October 27.