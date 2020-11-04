Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the violence that marred the recent #EndSARS protest across the country, a total number of 720 Nigerian youths, have come together to pray for the country.

The prayer is being held under the aegis of Youth Reformers Network (YRN), an Expression of Nehemiah Apostolic Resource Centre (NARC), in collaboration with Watchmen and Intercessors Network Nigeria on ‘Arise Nigeria Youths.’

Speaking in Abuja, a member of the Youth Reformers Network, Izu Samuel, said the groups which represented over one million Nigerian youths at home and in the diaspora, were holding a 30-days 24 hours prayers which began on November 1, 2020 and will end on November 30, 2020.

Izu said: “With the recent activities in our country against youth protesters, the looting and destruction of property by persons parading as youth who have no interest in our cause for a Nigeria where things work, calls for prayers.”

Izu who doubles as a member of the African Youth Reformers Coalition, further said the initiative was a youth-led programme to pray for God to raise in the current generation, youths who are ready to be part of building a new Nigeria and willing to serve as ethical leaders.

“The message is that God is looking to raise youth who will grow as ‘Oaks of Righteousness.’ What a time for you to be alive as a youth of Nigeria descent!” Izu also said.

Izu quoted Apostle Obi Pax-Harry whom he said, God gave the vision for Arise Nigeria Project 720 to have said: “Every generation has its voice and the voice of the youth of Nigeria is the voice of Justice. That voice must not be silenced.”

Also speaking, a member of the Youth Coalition Network, Eseosa Peters, said one of the major problems hindering Nigerian youths from taking over the political leadership of the country was because nobody really wanted to be an example.

Peters added that if the motives of majority of people were checked, one would realised that their motives were as bad as those already occupying the political landscape.

“Except we change that, we would go there and do the same thing. So, if you are ready to be an example, if you are ready to make the sacrifice, will you take a pay cut if you are at the National Assembly, what we are crying for? If you are ready to do all of that, then why should you be hindered?

“Nothing should hinder you because where we are right now, people are even ready to bring their funds out to sponsor anybody running for office as a youth. But we have to be sure that you are going there to represent us well,” Peters said.