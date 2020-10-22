Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following reported cases of violence that characterised the #EndSARS protest across the country, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said the high commission is updating United Kingdom’s Ministers in London about developments in the country.

Laing made the disclosure in a statement issued on the Facebook page of the British High Commission in Nigeria.

“My team and I are keeping our Ministers in London updated.

“We are encouraging the authorities to restore calm and act to ensure accountability for acts of violence, particularly any involving security forces,” Laing said.

Laing also said: “We are aware of reports from Lagos of violence overnight and of civilian casualties.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families and friends.”

Similarly, the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, had also said: “We’re aware of reports of violence and casualties last night in Lagos.

“Our prayers are with all those affected. Our teams are monitoring developments closely.

“We urge authorities restore calm and ensure accountability for violent acts.”