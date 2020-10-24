The Minister for Water Resources, Mr Sulaiman Adamu, is to meet with stakeholders in his home state, Jigawa over #EndSARS protest.

Adamu, who paid a courtesy on Gov. Muhammad Badaru in Dutse on Friday, said he would be meeting political, community, religious and traditional leaders across the state with a view to bring about peace and harmony in the country.

He added that other stakeholders to meet with include youth associations, community based organizations and civil society organisations.

The minister pointed out that the meeting followed a directive from President Muhammad Bahuri to members of the Federal Executive Council.

“I’m on instruction of Mr President, President Muhammad Buhari to come to Jigawa my own state.

“And this is the directive he has given to all ministers and other members of the executive council to go to our respective states and engage political, community, religious and traditional leaders on current event happening in the country.

“The President also asked me to commiserate with the state and Nigerians, even though there was no turbulence here, but lives and property were lost, and this has emotional and traumatic impact on all citizens of Nigeria,” the minister said.

According to him, the President is also thankful to the people of the state, particularly youths, over the way they conducted themselves during the protest.

“The President, right from the beginning of the protest endorsed the demand of the protesters to disband the SARS, which he did immediately and promised to reform the police.

“Subsequently and unfortunately hoodlums hijacked what was meant to be peaceful and in so doing, began to infringe on the rights of other peace loving Nigerians.

“But in spite of that, the government exercised a lot of restrain on the issue which unfortunately led to lost of live and property that is of great concern to any responsible government, especially our own,” Adamu said.

He added that Buhari also commended religious and traditional leaders in the state for all their prayers and well wishes.

“Nigeria has a lot of challenges and as people that believe in God we all have faith, whether Muslims or Christians, we all believe that in the end, God decides and solves our problems,” Adamu said.

The minister urged youths in the state to continue to support the Federal Government’s ongoing economic development programmes.

“I urge the youths in Jigawa to take advantage of of opportunities provided by the FG to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Youth leaders should mobilize them to partake in all the FG’s intervention programmes meant to better the lives of Nigerians youths,” he said.

In his remarks, Badaru commended the residents of the state for their understanding towards the administration of Buhari.

He also thanked traditional and religious leaders, youths, CBOs and CSOs and other well meaning Nigerians for their support to the federal government.

“There were a lot of exaggeration that your brothers were being killed in Abia and Rivers states, don’t be moved to retaliate.

“We’re sure our friends over there will not allow hoodlums to attack anyone. Governments in the affected states have taken actions to calm the situation,” Badaru said.

He assured that his administration would continue to promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

The minister is expected to meet with Emirs of Dutse, Ringim, Hadejia, Kazaure and Gumel. (NAN)