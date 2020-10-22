By Daniel Kanu

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has called for an international inquiry into the reprehensible killing and maiming of harmless #ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian government.

CAPPA, in reaction to the Lekki toll gate shootings on Tuesday (October 20) and similar incidents across the country that led to yet to be ascertained number of deaths, said the situation was deplorable and requires urgent intervention.

Protesters have been carrying out peaceful demonstrations calling for the disbanding of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police for their high-handedness and extrajudicial killings across the country since October 8.

The protests have spread from Lagos to Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Abuja, Kaduna, Plateau, and other states of the federation.

The Lekki incident followed the imposition of a curfew on Lagos and the state governments alleged invitation of the military to chase the protesters from the Lekki Toll Gate grounds which they had occupied for days.

In a statement issued in Lagos CAPPA said: “the disturbing images of military men mowing down peaceful and harmless #Endsars protesters is totally uncivil and unacceptable. Perpetrators of this premeditated murder must be identified and brought to book”.

CAPPA Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi said: “We are still in shock and deeply saddened that the Nigerian Government decided to draft trigger happy soldiers to forcefully suppress youths waving Nigerian flags and demanding reforms that would be beneficial to all Nigerians, including the soldiers themselves”

Oluwafemi pointed out that with ample evidence from the live feed from the scene of the mayhem, Nigerians have every reason to doubt government sincerity in addressing the situation, even as he added that since the protesters in Lekki have been converging they have been very civil and organised in their occupation of the toll gate hence the attacks were totally unwarranted.

“Instead of the carnage they unleashed on peaceful and harmless youths, we would have expected the government to look instead into allegations backed by audio visuals, of thugs working side by side their own security forces to portray the #ENDSARS protests as violent and politically-motivated”.

The CAPPA boss was particularly piqued by the fact that those who rode to power on the mantra of protests permitted under a democracy now urge the use of extreme force to dissuade peaceful protesters.

He frowned at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s denial of deaths in his public broadcast cautioning that attempts to deceive Nigerians was capable of further incensing the already bitter public, especially those who have lost their loved ones in the last one week, and casting doubts about anything meaningful coming out from the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government.

He reminded the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government that the right to protest, which accompanies freedom of expression is guaranteed under section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution hence the government was counteracting the laws it is supposed to guard.

“The present administration at the center and government at all levels must not only obey the laws, they must also uphold the civic freedoms enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. They must show seriousness by honouring the legitimate demands of the #ENDSARS protesters which are in perfect sitting with what Nigerians have over the years been demanding”

“The gruesome murder of protesters that we have seen, read and heard in the news and social media is totally unacceptable. We urge the entire human rights community to resist attempts to instil fear in Nigerians using tactics that only happened in the military era. We demand a probe of the entire incidents and it must be international in nature because the Nigerians system has been compromised”, he insisted.