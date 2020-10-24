Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has said that two of its officers were killed while two police stations were burnt down when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday said the officers were killed in Abakpa and Emene areas of the state while police stations located in Emene and Amechi-Idodo were burnt down.

Ndukwe who also revealed that operational vehicles belonging to the police were among public properties which were either vandalized or burnt during the protest, however failed to mention the killing of about four #EndSARS protesters who were allegedly shot dead by policemen in the state.

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the hijacked, hitherto peaceful #EndSARS Protests by criminal elements in Enugu Metropolis and environs from 21/10/2020, led to the attack and gruesome murder of policemen in Abakpa and Emene axis of the state.”

He further said that the protests led to, “the setting ablaze of Emene and Amechi-Idodo Police Stations operational and other vehicles; burning down of Enugu North Council Secretariat and vandalization of other government buildings/institutions, facilities, shops, banks’ ATMs, etc; all of which extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahmn has charged all Operatives of the Command to remain resolute in containing the unwarranted violence being perpetrated by the miscreants on Enugu community and restore absolute normalcy.

He enjoined law-abiding Enugu residents, including Traditional, Religious, Community, Markets and Union Leaders as well as the youths to actively support the Police in flushing out and bringing to book these hoodlums who are hell-bent on wreaking havoc on the state.”