Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), and Igbo Delegate Assembly (IDA), have pledged to broker peace among aggrieved Nigerians as a result of the #EndSARS protest which was characterised by widespread looting and destruction of property, noting that a divided country was not an option.

This is even as they condemned the destruction of both public and private properties and the remarks allegedly made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, which fueled the civil unrest.

In a communique jointly signed by the Spokesman of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Secretary of IDA, Auston Ifedinezit, and presented to newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, they planned the setting up of a consolidation committee to design a framework for the sustenance of the initiative and foster understanding for the political and economic future of nation.