Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) and the Igbo Delegate Assembly (IDA) have pledged to broker peace among aggrieved Nigerians as a result of the #EndSARS protest which was characterised by widespread looting and destruction of property, noting that a divided country was not an option.

This is even as they condemned the destruction of both public and private properties and the remarks allegedly made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, which fueled the civil unrest.

In a communique jointly signed by the Spokesman of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Secretary of IDA, Auston Ifedinezit, and presented to newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, they planned setting up a ‘consolidation committee to design a framework for the sustenance of this initiative and foster understanding for the political and economic future of the nation.”

Suleiman said: ‘In the light of the above observations, the meeting unanimously condemned in totality, the undue advantage taken by miscreants to turn the otherwise legitimate protests against SARS into mayhem in some parts of the country;

‘Specifically disagreed with the role played by Nnamdi Kanu during the #endSARS protests;

‘To speak up for the rights of all Nigerians to be protected from illegal harassment where they earn their living; their rights to places of worship consistent with their means and the elements of justice; and their rights to full protection when they live as minorities among other communities;

‘To resist the temptation to live in perpetual blame of one section or another, one tribe or another, and one religious creed or another;

‘Agreed that the passing generations have failed us, and to use this regional cooperation to ensure that we do not fail the next generation by working for an inclusive society that provides at least the most minimal of equal opportunities for all Nigerians;

‘To remain vigilant over the direction and fate of our nation, Nigeria, as major stakeholders in whatever happens in and to Nigeria, but our position on how the nation operates must be informed by enhanced national unity and greater inter-regional cooperation.;

‘Condemn all manifestations of insecurity anywhere in Nigeria and urge government to live up to its responsibility of securing the lives and properties of all citizens;

‘To foster greater cooperation that would ensure that no region or ethnic group is turned into marginal elements in all calculations on the future of our nation;

‘To set up a consolidation committee to design a framework for the sustenance of this initiative and foster understanding for the political and economic future of the nation;

‘That further and wider engagements be embarked on with critical stakeholders from the South-East and the north including state governors, all segments of cultural, religious.’