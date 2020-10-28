Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum said his government would not tolerate the EndSARS protests or any demonstration which could breach the fragile security situation in the state.

Zulum while addressing stakeholders at a security meeting in Maiduguri Government House on Wednesday said similar protests in the past snowballed into over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

“The Boko Haram insurgency started as a result of protests against use of helmet in the state. Under no circumstances will this administration allow such thing to happen again,” he said.

He asked the security agencies in the state to “crush element that will bring unruly” protesta like the recent EndSARS agitation.

He said he received intelligence that some suspects allegedly sponsored to protest against the military were intercepted by the army in Borno. He asked the police and the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the claim.He urged youths in the state to exercise restraint and be law abiding.

Minister of state for agreliculture, Hon Mustapha Shehuri in his opening address said President Mohammadu Buhari directed all ministers to go to their states to hold talks with traditional and religious leaders, and other stakeholders.

Shehuri commended the youths in Borno for their caution and restraint during the EndSARS protests. He expressed regret that a planned peaceful protest by the youths against brutality of a unit of the Nigeria Police Force was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to destruction of life and property.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi commended the president for the stakeholders security meeting. He said the president has demonstrated his love and concern for the people of Borno having ensure the military liberated local governments captured by Boko Haram before 2015.

He appealed to parents to send their children to school. He said the stats remains one of the most backward in the state in the area of education and revenue generation.

Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri