From Billy Graham Abel Yola

The national leadership of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has warned that it has alerted its members across the northern states of Nigeria and Abuja, to be ready to confront any group of people organising a second wave of the EndSARS protests across the country claiming that the protest has long outlive its usefulness and it would not sit back and allow rogue elements to plunge Nigerians into another hardship in view of the already ailing economy.

National chairman of the Forum, comrade Elliot Afiyo while briefing newsmen in Yola, said the forum acknowledged the grievances of the protesting youths but regrets the fact that the protest was hijacked midway by hoodlums which caused serious damage to the economy of the country, and therefore would not fold its arms and allow a second wave of the protests.

Eliot said, ”From the intelligence reports we received from our zonal and state coordinators and also from some of our members in the security circle, the second wave of these protests as planned by their sponsors, should not be allowed to take place in any of the northern states and Abuja.

“The forum is in possession of credible intelligence reports which shows that, the sponsors of the protests have strategised to bring down completely the already recessed Nigerian economy so as to give way for a military takeover and final disintegration of the country.

”We want to sound a serious warning to the organizers and all their sponsors to discontinue their plans and embrace dialogue or face whatever consequences as a result of the protests.

”All our zonal and state chapters are fully mobilized and prepared for violent confrontation with the protesters in any part of the North and Abuja,” the forum maintained.

The forum called on the Federal and Northern States Governments and all the security agencies to take proactive measures to avert “This impending crisis.”

”It is our belief and generally too, that our democratic system has provided enough room for setting or solving our problems.

“If this government is perceived to be a failed government, then we ought to change it through the ballot box in 2023.” The forum said.

Speaking on 2023 elections, Eliot said, it would not support any candidate fielded by any party from the north west calling on APC to look for suitable presidential candidate from the south west in order to strengthen its claim to the presidency in 2023.

Eliot said, “In the same vein, we want to advice our elders and elites from the north-west to shelve or discontinue any interest in the presidency or vice presidency come 2023 for the interest and unity of the northern region. “The NYLF which has overwhelming membership and support from north-west, has resolved not to support or vote for any party that presents her candidate from the north-west for presidency or vice presidency.”

Decrying the security situation the region he said, “We are very much concerned with the security challenges of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry in the country especially in the north-west and north-east. We are pained that human beings are being slaughtered like chicken on daily basis.

“The massive killings in Sokoto, Zmafara, Katsina and Kebbi states which are on daily basis are not reported by either the print or electronic media for fear of being killed by the bandits and the government is not making enough efforts to address these situations.

While acknowledging the fact that the service chiefs have overstayed and overdue for replacements, we wish to state that the solution to solving these security challenges are beyond the sacking of the service chiefs.

“Consequently, we are strongly calling for the complete overhauling of the security architecture in the country to face securely, the security challenges.”

Northern group added that, “We observed with keen interest the political permutations going on in the country towards the 2023 presidency.

“We want to state clearly that the power rotation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dead and buried in 2011 and as such, the PDP is advised to pick its presidential candidate from the north-east if at all, the party intends to make a headway and bounce to power in 2023.

“We are also informed that such gentleman’s agreement exists in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We therefore and sincerely advised that the party produces its flag-bearer from the south-west zone.”

Thr group also lends its voice to the ongoing rumours of possible contest for forner president Goodluck Jonathan in 2023, it said, “On the rumoured intention and interests by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, we want to sincerely and categorically state that he should not accept any invitation to contest under any party because the north as it is now, would never vote for him no matter the indices we are seeing.”

The northern Youth Leaders Forum while apologising to Nigerians said it regretted the role it played in endorsing and campaigning for Buhari, lamenting that APC led government has failed everyone, hence the group would not back any candidate from the north west come 2023.