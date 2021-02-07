By Lukman Olabiyi

One of the nine members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, has shed light on why he supports the reopening of the tollgate plaza.

On Saturday, four out of the nine members of the panel were opposed to the ruling on the application by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), seeking for the reopening of the tollgate plaza, which, was however, granted.

The four members are the two representatives of the civil society Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and Ms. Patience Udoh and two youth representatives, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi.

LCC is the operator of the tollgate plaza.

In a series of tweets yesterday, social media activist, Awosanya

explained that it would be unjust to keep the tollgate shut because the incident happened there.

“Recall that people work in the establishment too? We all use that road. Imagine locking the whole road under claims of an ongoing investigation without the need to visit.There are always other routes to ensure justice without becoming the demons we fight. We need not make life harder for others just to prove a point. Everyone is entitled to fairness, equity and presumption of innocence until proven guilty. An investigation is done, cases are ongoing.

“Imagine shutting down police and army in the name of an ongoing investigation. This to me is not in the spirit of justice. Read the ruling and if it errs on the ground of law, justice and equity then we can look into that. Thus, far there’s no such claim.

“Who will you call when armed robbers strike after shutting down those instituted to curb this due to claims of investigation, especially when it can work concurrently with their operation? Think deeply about those misleading you to think you have been betrayed. You’re being used.”