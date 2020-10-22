Okwe Obi, Abuja

A civil society organisation known as Stakeholders of Nigerian youths (SONY), has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to down tools and dialogue with the Federal Government, stating that the purported hijack of the agitation by hoodlums, would lead to more killings and destruction of property.

It promised to stage a massive protest if the government fails to meet their demands with a certain period of time, after living the streets.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, its Spokesperson, QueenMary Onokome, tasked the government to fish out security personnel that killed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, vowing not to relent until justice prevails.

She said: “We hereby call on young Nigerians to heed the advice of dialogue not because we are afraid of dying for what we believe in but because we must achieve the aim of this protest.

“Let’s avoid more deaths from the hoodlums and enemies of our future, lets avoid the destruction of properties and unnecessary loss of life and valuables, because evil people abound and will like to see us go the way of Libya and Syria.

“Lagos, FCT and most part of the country is already on fire, huge Economic Investments are up in smoke and the common masses bear all the brunt because we can’t go out for our daily business, the farmer can’t sell his produce in the markets, healthcare provision is affected, young people who live by what they earn daily are stranded coupled with the recent COVID-19 pandemic that kept us holed up at home for 5 months.

“We painfully appeal to our brothers and sisters that the wisest move is to dialogue with the Government, giving them ultimatums and timelines to meet our 5 point demands or we will be forced to stage a far stronger demonstration.”

She added: “We call on the Government to show leadership and good faith by fishing out the killer military men who butchered innocent youths at Lekki Tollgate, we also call on the IGP to immediately investigate the activities of these hoodlums and their sponsors and ensure they are brought to book.”

According to Onokome “we shall consult widely with our Traditional Institutions, Religious Leaders and Youth Leaders to ensure that the youths are never again neglected.”

