Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has expressed displeasure over the killing of innocent Nigerian youths whose motive was rebirth of a new order in Nigeria.

Tallen, in a press statement released on Wednesday in Abuja stressed that the protest has been hijacked by mindless individuals and criminals with a different intent.

The minister appealed to the youths to be calm and give some time to the government for further consultations so that, together the issues on ground could be addressed.

She said: “Great women and Mothers of Nigeria, what started as a beautiful campaign by our children a few weeks ago has been hijacked by mindless individuals and criminals with a different intent.

“As a Mother, I am heartbroken and wept bitterly at the way innocent and young souls whose dream is to bring about justice in our land are sent to an early grave.

“I want to appeal to our young men and women to please sheathe their swords and give Government time to address the issues. When things are not right, the citizens take to the streets. When the Citizens take to the streets, the Government is bound to listen. This Government has listened and has heard your voices.

“This is a rebirth of a new order in Nigeria with the youth at the front burner of affairs. But my appeal is for restraint to enable government take appropriate decisions that could be used collectively or selectively in resolving the issues raised.”

She, therefore, called on Nigerian mothers to arise and cry to God so that the youths and the government would reach a peaceful agreement.

“Mothers of the Nation, cradle nurturers, life givers, pain soothers, this period calls for calm, caution and prayers. Let us jointly arise to pray for our children and our great country Nigeria.

“As women, let us call our children off the streets as the situation is no longer safe. The pain and tears of a mother no one knows nor feels the gravity, but only a Mother who has given life to that child.”