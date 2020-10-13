Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Hundreds of youths are currently protesting against the now banned Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Enugu despite stern warning from security agencies.

Over 500 youths marched from Okpara Square as early as 7 am marched to the state police headquarters displaying placards and chanting solidarity songs to register their displeasure over the high-handedness of the police unit.

The Police public relations officer in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, had in a statement on Monday night warned youths in the state to desist from joining the scheduled protest as there were plans by hoodlums to hijack it to cause havock in the state.

Part of the statement reads, “The Commissioner notes that the warning is sequel to credible information gathered that miscreants are perfecting plans to hinged on and/or hijack the proposed ‘End SARS’ protest and wreck havoc in the State.

“He reiterates that such acts aimed at scuttling the hitherto peace and tranquility enjoyed in the State, will be vehemently resisted; while warning that anyone found wanting, will be made to face the full weight of the law”.