Molly Kilete, Abuj

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has confirmed the death of seven persons at Kabusa and Apo, axis of Abuja between the ENDSARS and PROSARS protesters.

The command also confirmed the burning down of several vehicles, shops and houses during the protest recorded between monday and Tuesday.

It however said it has restored normalcy in areas and called on the public to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.

Police public relations officer in charge of the command Mariam Yusuf who made this known in a statement said “The FCT Police Command has successfully restored calm along seven persons dead. axis after a violent clash broke out between the ENDSARS and PROSARS protesters on Monday 19th October,2020 and Tuesday 20th October,2020.

During the unfortunate incidents in these areas, some vehicles, shops and houses were set ablaze, leaving seven persons dead.

While commiserating with the family members of the deceased persons, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incidents.

The Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma is urging residents of the FCT to eschew violence of all forms and embrace peace. In case of any emergency or distress call these number:08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.