Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chairman, G.U. O Transport, Chief Godwin Ubaka Okeke has condemned the reported violence that erupted over the EndSARS protests in some parts of the country even as he hailed the Federal government for its understanding of the youth agitations and managing the national protest without the use of coercive means.

Okeke who spoke in Onitsha yesterday also pleaded with the youths to allow the Federal Government and other stakeholders a space of two-three month to implement a reasonable percentage of their demands and the suggestions of well-meaning Nigerians.

He called for strong youth involvement in governance in Nigeria to reduce unemployment and advocated for an improved welfare package of the Police Force and comprehensive police reforms.

Okeke further advocated the setting up of a committee to oversee the recruitment and training of over 50,000 young graduates to various government parastatals targeted at addressing youth restiveness occasioned by unemployment.

“The members of this committee will oversee the recruitment and training of over 40,000 – 50,000 young graduates to various government parastatals; the police, the DSS, Customs, the Civil Defence, Immigration and the Road Safety Commissions. The training will arm them with the relevant skills they need for an excellent performance on the job”

The transport mogul proposed as a remedy , that political office holders who have served for a period of 12 years should exit the Nigerian political scene entirely, alongside those who have attained the age of 65 while maintaining that law should be made that at 65, nobody can contest or hold a political office in Nigeria again.

“Again, the youths should look towards the direction of self-reliance through innovations and entrepreneurship as there are no white collar jobs that would be sufficient for the teeming population of Nigeria.

“I am appealing to the Federal and State Governments to take immediate actions to avoid crippling the economy, worse than the global pandemic, COVID-19

“Additionally, the National youth service corps should be restructured to serve the sole purpose of entrepreneurial development or skill acquisition. After an engaging-three-month training for these fresh graduates, they should be paid a large chunk of NGN500,000. An additional loan of NGN500,000, without an interest rate, can also be made available as an enabler for fresh graduates who want to start-up small scale enterprises” he said.