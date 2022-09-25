By Christy Anyanwu

Years back, Aso-oke fabric was worn mainly for ceremonial events like traditional weddings, chieftaincy/coronation and burial ceremonies. These days, designers have funkified the styles made with Aso-oke, making possible to wear fashionable made with the fabric to be worn to corporate offices and even as a casual apparel.

Amina Ladidi Suleiman is one designer that has made Aso-oke simple and classic to wear at any given time. At the recent Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, her models strutted the runway in trendy Aso-oke jackets, dresses, wrappers and members of the audience were thrilled and tickled by the sight.