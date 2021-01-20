Prominent businessman and community leader, Chief Francis Ene, popularly known as Iron-T, has commended Governor Dave Umahi for building a solid security architecture in Ebonyi State.

According to Ene, the governor had been managing the security issues in the state effectively, efficiently and diligently.

He said: “The robust security architecture of Ebonyi State is an attestation to the fertility of Umahi’s ideas. He offers new thinking on old problems and finds solutions to knotty issues.

“I think one of the secrets of the governor is that he empowered individuals with relevant training and skills. You know, when people are happy, there will be no problem. The governor has done so much for the state and everybody is celebrating him. We know how Ebonyi State was before he came but he has turned everything around. Ebonyi people are happy with the governor because he has done so much to reposition the state.”

Iron-T, therefore, called on residents of the state to cooperate with the governor in his quest to make Ebonyi State one of the best in the country in terms of infrastructural development and peace. He argued that the issue of security is beyond party affiliation hence everybody should cooperate and contribute to sustain the existing robust security mechanism. He urged the governor to maintain the tempo so that the state will remain a haven of peace.