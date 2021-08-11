Tokyo 2020 Olympic Shot-Put finalist, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka has threatened to file a suit in court against Sunday Adeleye for false accusations.

Adeleye in a video gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1000 USD to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt.

To this end, Enekwechi through his coach Gabriel Opuana denied ever receiving any money to take down the video clip, adding that the video clip where he was seen washing his T-shirt was just to catch fun and not to ridicule or blackmail the government.

“Except Adeleye shows clear evidence or provide proof where the $1000 USD was given to Enekwechi and the person from whom he received the money in Court, Enekwechi won’t rest,” says Opuana.

According to Opuana, the shot putter apologised to the sports Minister immediately the video was noticed, but to accuse Ebuka of receiving money was the highest point of blackmail.

“Adeleye must show proof in Court, after which he would tender unreserved apology to Enekwechi for the blackmail.”

Ebuka, as he is popularly called don’t have any issues with any one, but this one won’t just pass like others.

Opuana insisted his Athlete is bigger than $1000 USD and wouldn’t let this blackmail go without a good fight to clear his name. “ I don’t meddle in Nigeria sports politics, nobody should drag me into anything I don’t know,” says Enekwechi.

