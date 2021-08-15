By Romanus Okoye

The Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development, Anambra State, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali was on Sunday shot at Awkuzu junction, Anambra State by men alleged to be Navy officers.

Daily Sun learnt that Enemali was stopped at their checkpoint by one of the officers, who later allowed him to move on, but as he drove off; his vehicle was shot at by another officer. It could not be confirmed if Enemali sustained gunshot wounds but the bullet pierced the vehicle’s back windscreen and exited from the front.

Enemali who hails from Anambra West Local Government Area of the State, was born on June 21, 1984. He is the founder of Expression 1 Awka. From 2018 to 2019, he served as the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy.

Reacting to the news, Professor of Governance and Comparative Politics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Jaja Nwanegbo said, “The young man was just saved by God because the shot was actually meant to kill him. The bullet entered through the back, perforated the front passenger seat and went out through the windscreen; time to stop that madness.”

JP Udoba, an indigene of Anambra West LGA, said, “Thank God for saving his life in this clear assassination attempt. Is this really from the Nigeria Navy?”

When contacted, Enemali told Daily Sun, “I will speak at the appropriate time.” Also Personal Assistant to the Enemali, in the media, Sebastian Okoye said he was not authorized to speak on the matter yet, but confirmed that the Commissioner was shot.

At the time of going to press, there has not been an official reaction from Anambra State Government or the Navy and the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State, Ikenganyia Tochukwu Anthony did not pick calls to his phone.