Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

LEADER of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused his detractors, especially the political class, of plotting to instigate a state of emergency in the South East under the cover that its members were behind the destruction of properties in the South West.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement noted that the claim that Igbo were responsible for the destruction of Yoruba properties in Lagos State pointed to gimmicks employed by politicians to achieve the aim of militarising the South East.

The group said rather than blame people of the South East for the destruction in Lagos, the Federal Government should be held accountable for allegedly unleashing thugs to cause mayhem during the peaceful protest.

“The laughable accusations from Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)and other mischief makers that IPOB killed some northerners living in Biafraland, particularly in Rivers State during the EndSARS nationwide protests is idiotic and condemnable.

“First it was some ethnic jingoists that began to peddle this wicked narrative in a failed effort to twist glaring facts. They accused IPOB of hiding under the protests to destroy Yoruba property in Lagos, another black lie engineered by agents of neo-colonialism and southern weaklings submissive to the caliphate agenda.

“ We gather that some northern reactionary groups have joined the fray- all targeted at isolating Ndigbo and other Biafrans living in the north for possible extermination as they did after the 1966 coup, which they cleverly tagged an Igbo coup to suit their genocidal purposes.

“It’s not in doubt that the EndSARS protests were a spontaneous reaction of angry Nigerian youths against army and police brutality and bad governance. The protests were very peaceful until the 12th day when soldiers and police massacred protesters at Lekki and other parts of the country.

“Nigerian youths quite rightly retaliated these barbaric killings by overzealous security operatives. The reprisal attacks occurred in different parts of the country and not limited to Biafraland.

“How come the enemies of Biafra are now beginning to point accusing finger at IPOB, Are they telling us IPOB are responsible for the burning of Igbo properties and the car mart at Apo Villa Abuja. What about the destruction of Igbo properties in Kano, Lagos and the killing of Igbos in Obigbo Rivers State where Fulani thugs backed by soldiers were caught on camera attacking Biafrans in broad daylight.” Kanu claimed.