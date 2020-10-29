Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused his detractors especially politicians of plotting to instigate a State of emergency in the Southeast with the allegation of its members to be behind the destruction of properties in the South west.

According to a media statement by spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, he noted that the claim that the Igbos were responsible for the destruction of the Yoruba properties in Lagos State all pointed to the gimmicks employed to achieve their aim of militarising the zone.

Instead of blaming the people of the Southeast for the destruction, Kanu said the Federal Government rather should be held accountable, for allegedly unleashing their thugs to cause mayhem during the peaceful protest.

The group has also debunk killing of northerners in the north during the protest, describing the allegation as laughable.

Kanu said “The laughable accusations from Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)and other mischief makers that IPOB killed some northerners living in Biafraland particularly in Rivers State during the EndSARS nationwide protests is idiotic and condemnable.

“First it was some ethnic jingoists that began to peddle this wicked narrative in a failed effort to twist glaring facts. They accused IPOB of hiding under the protests to destroy Yoruba property in Lagos, another black lie engineered by agents of neo-colonialism and southern weaklings submissive to the caliphate agenda.

” We gather that some northern reactionary groups have joined the fray- all targeted at isolating Ndigbo and other Biafrans living in the north for posaible extermination as they did after the 1966 coup, which they cleverly tagged an Igbo coup to suit their genocidal purposes.

“It’s not in doubt that the EndSARS protests were a spontaneous reaction of angry Nigerian youths against army and police brutality and bad governance. The protests were very peaceful until the 12th day when soldiers and police massacred protesters at Lekki and other parts of the country.

“Nigerian youths quite rightly retaliated these barbaric killings by Nigeria’s overzealous security operatives. The reprisal attacks occurred in different parts of the country and not limited to Biafraland.

“How come the enemies of Biafra are now beginning to point accusing finger at IPOB, Are they telling us IPOB are responsible for the burning of Igbo properties and the car Mart at Apo Villa Abuja. What about the destruction of Igbo properties in Kano, Lagos and the killing of Igbos in Obigbo Rivers State where Fulani thugs backed by soldiers were caught on camera attacking Biafrans in broad daylight.” Kanu claimed.

He reminded those behind the claim that It ” IPOB does not engage in barbaric acts like killings and destruction of properties like Fulani terrorists, including those in military and police uniforms. We are not like any of the numerous Fulani terrorist groups killing, raping and pillaging at will and we do not intend to become one.

“It’s very appalling that enemies of freedom and caliphate slaves, with the support of traitors and selfish politicians are busy twisting the narrative to blackmail IPOB. We know their game plan. They are seeking to justify their long held desire to militarize Biafraland using the purported destruction of property as an excuse.” Kanu alleged.