From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC) has described those mounting pressure on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to terminate the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited as enemies of the nation.

In a statement released by Alaowei E. Cleric Esq., CHURAC’s Chairman Board of Trustees on Tuesday, said that the call by some element to have the contract terminated was a great disservice to the nation.

CHURAC’s boss expressed concerns that even when officials of the private security firm are making suicidal sacrifices to secure the nation’s economic assets, some people are still criticising High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

“Tompolo and Tantita Security Services Limited’s traducers are the real enemies to Nigeria. Who knows, maybe they’ve been sponsored by the criminal syndicates milking our economy dry just to continue their grip on the black gold.

“No sane Nigerian who wants to see an improved oil economy will criticize Tompolo and NNPC Limited for taking this laudable initiative”, the group said.

Cleric claimed that the oil cartels have already recruited some ardent criminals to attack Tantita Security Services Limited patrol teams, saying “we’re surprised that their lackeys do sit at the comfort of their offices to spew garbage against the man who put his life on the line to save the Nigerian dwindling Petro dollar economy.

According to the statement, “We take strong exception to the Academy of International Affairs led by Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi who claimed that it was failed governance that made NNPC Limited award oil pipeline surveillance contract to a private firm.

“Prof Akinyemi and his group are just being ignorant of the reality. Nigeria is not the only Country in the world that engages private security firms to secure oil pipelines. Countries like Cambodia and Mexico are doing it and it has been successful therein.

“It’s not necessarily because the security agencies have failed in their hallowed responsibility of securing lives and property. The job Tantita Security Services Limited is doing is only to complement the efforts of security agencies. Nigerians and indeed, the world are witnessing the collaborative efforts of Tompolo and the security agencies in protecting the national assets.

“This is not the first time, the Federal Government of Nigeria has engaged a private firm to secure oil pipelines. During Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan’s administrations, coastal guard security networks were floated at various times to secure the pipelines. In fact, it was even the General Alexandra Ogomudia’s-led Presidential Committee that first recommended private security to guard the pipelines in 2002.

“President Buhari has not done anything new, different from what previous governments have done. Nigerians should rather applaud Mr President for taking this laudable gesture. Nigeria is indebted to Tompolo for taking this onerous task to survive our dying economy. The man deserves a national honour in recognition of his sacrifices for the nation.”