The attention of the media office of Prince Uche Secondus has been drawn to a scandalous blackmail going that he is shopping for court order.

This fake and unfounded news is being propagated by the known enemies of PDP working in liaison with some APC elements determined to destroy the party.

“Every discerning mind following events in PDP knows those behind crisis in the party and how determined they are to ensure that peace eludes it to the desires and satisfaction of ruling party they are working for.

The media office is privy to an alliance these anti- PDP forces have entered with critical persons in the government to ensure that peace efforts in PDP is undermined.

Members of the public particularly patriotic PDP members are therefore advised to watch out for more blackmailing stories from these groups and treat them as fake news.

Ike Abonyi

SA Media