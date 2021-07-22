From Alloyuius Attah, Obinna Odogwu, Awka, and Solomon Mokwugwo

Fresh facts have revealed that neither the chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Chris Uba, nor any member of his family has a link with the Anambra State Goveror, Chief Willie Obiano.Findings conducted by Daily Sun show that the Ubas are doing everything within their power to ensure the victory of PDP in the November governorship election.

Meanwhile a chieftain of the PDP in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chris Mba, has accused those he called intruders as trying to derail the party’s march to victory in the November 6 Governorship poll.

He stated that it was those people who did not really know what the party stood for that were fanning insinuation that the leader of the party, Chief Chris Uba, and his brother, Ugochukwu, were paid to distort the efforts of the state chapter of the party to reclaim the State.

Mba, who is secretary of the Chris Uba faction of the party in Onitsha North LGA, said that the former BoT member had made enormous contribution to the PDP, that no amount of blackmail could diminish.

He maintained that the party, with Sen. Ugochukwu Uba as governorship candidate, would win the election.

“What our leader, Chief Chris Uba, has been doing in the PDP is to strengthen the internal democratic process of the party, by insisting on due process. Uba has been the leader of PDP in Anambra for a long time, till intruders infiltrated the party and hijacked it.

“Since Uba held sway as leader of the party, the party had been winning governorship elections. But since people that think they’re wise infiltrated, the party started losing governorship elections in Anambra. The problem had continued for 16 years now.

“Now that Uba, in his magnanimity, opted to salvage the party; to help the party win the November 9 governorship election in the state, people start calling him names. He is a founding member of PDP. He had been a BoT member. He contributed meaningfully in financing the party. What has he not done for PDP?

“It beats my imagination that people, in their right senses, would say that someone paid Chris Uba and Senator Ugochukwu Uba to destabilise PDP. Uba sees the party as his belonging, and he protects it with jealousy. He cannot frustrate the party.

“How much is somebody going to pay Senator Ugochukwu Uba to destroy his party? How much is somebody going to give Chris Uba? Have you not been hearing about those names? Who do you think will bribe them? I am sure those raising the allegation are the people that have taken bribe.

“As far as I am concerned, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba, is the most credible person so far in the race for Anambra governorship. He was rightly nominated by the PDP, and he is in the race to win. Those crying foul are PDP members, who do not want to do things the right way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Ugochukwu Uba has said that he was all out to win the election in order to develop Anambra.

A High Court sitting in Awka, the state capital, had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish Uba’s name as the governorship candidate of the PDP which Mr Valentine Ozigbo is also laying claim to.

The duo had won elections at parallel primary polls of the party held at different locations in the capital city and subsequently approached the courts to determine who should actually fly the party’s flag.

Uba, who spoke through his media aide, Uchem Obi, a lawyer, said that he was positive about winning the election.

“He is as positive as any man who wants to give his best in a political race. He will do his best, carry his campaigns to the grassroots, explain to the voters his manifesto – what he wants to do for them, what makes him better than the other candidates.

“Winning a governorship campaign is all about enlisting the people, campaigning very well and talking to the real voters and that’s what the senator is planning to do”, Obi said.

He said that Ugochukwu Uba’s experience would come handy both in the campaign and actual governance having won election before and represented the people of Anambra South Senatorial Zone meritoriously.

“Not only that, Senator Ugochukwu Uba holds a Masters Degree in Comparative Government and Public Administration and holds a Ph.D in Local Government Administration and Public Administration.

“And for years he has been a lecturer, teaching the dynamics of governance to his students. And he has served the military regimes, served civilian governors, served as two-time commissioner in Anambra State; served as two-time DG in the state, and gone to the senate.

“So, I will say that he is in a comfortable terrain. He is in a terrain he understands very well and he will make a difference. He understands what to do to convince the voters. And as a governor, he will do better than he did when he went to the senate”, Obi said.

