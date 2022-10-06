From Paul Orude Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Yorchia Ayu has warned of enemies within the PDP who are bent on derailing the success of the party.

Ayu assured that those trying to cause division in the party would be disappointed.

The embattled PDP National Chairman has been at logger heads with Rivers governor, Nyesome Wike, who is agitating for his removal.

He spoke on Wednesday in Bauchi at the North East Consultative meeting.

”There are enemies of the party who are determined to cause division among us, by uttering all sorts of lies against us,” Ayu stated. “I want to tell you that they will be disappointed because at the end of the day members of this party will come out en masse and vote. “All our National Assembly, governor candidates, will come back to the office. Having stayed out of power for 8 years, the PDP will be returned to power.”

Those present at Wednesday’s meeting held at the Multi-Purpose hall and hosted by Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, include the presidential candidate of the party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and Delta governor who doubles as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Ifeanyi Okowa,

Others are the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, former president of the senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Sokoto governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido, former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu.

Also present are Senator Dino Melaye, one of the spokespeople for Atiku’s presidential campaign, Taraba governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, Dr. Mohammed Jibrin, PDP governorship candidate in Gombe, Agbu Kefas, governorship candidate in Taraba, Shariff Abdullahi, governorship candidate in Yobe and Muhammad Ali Jajari, governorship candidate in Borno among others.

The PDP Chairman earlier received 25,000 defectors from various political parties in the state at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi before the North East Consultative meeting said that the North-East subregion has not yet produced a President, “but today, God has chosen Atiku Abubakar who is a son of the North-East to correct all the challenges bedeviling the nation and unify it.”

He then assured all the defectors that they will enjoy a level playing ground within the party at all levels.

“The strength of a party is the people, not just the leader. Today we saw that the PDP is the strongest party in Nigeria. We don’t want to be strong only on social media.”

“I want to assure you my brothers and sisters that PDP is one united family. They will try to divide us but they will fail. If we’re not so attractive as a party, there won’t be new members joining the party.

Bauchi is one of the key states in the country. In the Presidential election, if you don’t win Bauchi, you can’t win the country.” He added.

He said further ” power is returning to the North East but makes sure you campaign at your polling booth, not only at rallies. On that day, we shall shock Nigerians. The victory margin is going to be 7 million votes” he boasted.

In his remarks at the meeting, Atiku promised to revitalize the North East according to a plan that has been laid down in his book proposal titled ‘ My covenant with Nigerians’

” As you know, the NE is very dear to me, it’s a region where I was born, where I grew up and have invested massively, you will understand my pain when I see the violence, and destruction experienced in the North East. It has witnessed a frightening descent into anarchy, insecurity, and an economic meltdown. We have a plan to revise the degradation of the NE region. This plan has been laid down in my proposal titled my covenant with Nigerians.”

Atiku who earlier congratulated the defectors at the Tafawa-Balewa stadium said that it was a good development that will bring a lot of gains for the party in 2023.

According to him, “We are here today to celebrate this great achievement in Bauchi State. I can recall the last time I was here, I saw the development the state recorded in all sectors and this stride was achieved under the administration of Bala Mohammed of the PDP”

He added that “Today, we recorded another achievement of additional people to the party, but this is not the main campaign, we will still come back again, we came solely to receive our brethren who decamped from the APC.”

He then assured us that the campaign train will be back to Bauchi in a bigger way.